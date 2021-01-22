Erdoğan extends his condolences to loved ones of Turkish historian Yavuz Bahadıroğlu

The president of Turkey on Friday extended his condolences to the loved ones of renowned Turkish historian and writer Niyazi Birinci, known as Yavuz Bahadıroğlu.

"I deeply regret the death of the valuable historian-writer Yavuz Bahadıroğlu (Niyazi Birinci), who succeeded in teaching our real history to generations through his works. I wish for mercy from Allah and offer my condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Instagram.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also offered his condolences for the historian's demise.

"I wish Allah's mercy to journalist-writer and historian Niyazi Birinci, who instilled an awareness of history and made many generations love reading with his writings and books penned with the pseudonym Yavuz Bahadıroğlu," Oktay said on Twitter. "My condolences to his grieving family and loved ones,"

Birinci, a father-of-three, was born in 1945 in the Black Sea province of Rize.

The author of more than 30 novels retelling various periods of Ottoman history, he has also produced numerous children's books, stories, research articles, plays, screenplays and other intellectual works.

The writer had been under treatment in the hospital for a while.









