2 MILLION-YEAR-OLD STARFISH FOSSIL SEIZED IN TURKEYS ÇANAKKALE PROVINCE

Security forces confiscated a starfish fossil on Friday in an anti-smuggling operation in northwestern Turkey, according to a security source.

Acting on a tip, anti-smuggling police units in the Çanakkale province arrested two suspects who sought to sell a starfish fossil believed to be 2 million years old, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The two suspects, identified by only their initials M.V. and B.C., were prosecuted for violating the Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage.