TURKISH RED CRESCENT DISTRIBUTES FOOD AID TO NEEDY FAMILIES IN AFGHANISTANS NORTHERN BALKH PROVINCE

Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid to needy families in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
The Turkish Red Crescent on Thursday distributed food aid to 500 families in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, it said in a statement.
In a distribution ceremony held in Mazar-i-Sharif, Turkey's Consul General Ferit Ahmet Ziya, the organization's Afghan delegation head, and officials from Afghan Red Crescent were present.
Food parcels were handed over to families who migrated from Faryab, Sar-e Pol and Jowzjan provinces due to security concerns and economic hardship.
The supplies included rice, beans, oil, sugar, green tea, salt and biscuits.