Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Iraqi capital

Turkey condemned a deadly twin suicide attack in Iraq's capital Baghdad that killed at least 28 people, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have received the news with sorrow that there were many dead and wounded as a result of the suicide attack that took place at a market in Iraq's capital, Baghdad today (January 21)," the ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack, and on this occasion, we emphasize once again that we stand by our friend and neighbor Iraq in the fight against terrorism," it noted.

Ankara, in the statement, also wished "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded" and extended condolences to the people and the government of Iraq.

A twin suicide bombing rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 28 people, according to local media.

Two suicide bombers detonated explosives on them in the area near Baghdad's al-Tayaran Square, which left 73 others wounded, the Iraqi Official News Agency reported.



