More than 150,000 health workers vaccinated in Istanbul

More than 150,000 health care workers have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey's metropolitan city of Istanbul, the governor said on Wednesday.

Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter: "150,186 of our healthcare workers have so far been vaccinated. Our 3,703 guests, along with 2,272 personnel, in care centers for the disabled and nursing homes have been vaccinated."

The first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.

In addition to health care workers, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and some top officials were also vaccinated to encourage the public.