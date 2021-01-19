Turkey issues arrest warrants for 238 FETO suspects

Turkish authorities on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 238 people over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Prosecutors in Izmir province issued warrants for the suspects, including 218 active-duty personnel.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.