110,000+ health workers vaccinated in Istanbul

Over 110,000 health workers have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Istanbul in just two days, an official said on Saturday.

The number will continue to increase as the vaccination drive continues over the coming days, Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu, the provincial health director, said on Twitter.

According to latest Health Ministry figures, some 650,000 people have so far been vaccinated in Turkey.

The country has seen a downward trend in daily infection numbers over recent days, with its overall case tally now around 2.37 million, including 23,664 fatalities and 2.24 million recoveries.





