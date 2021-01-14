Turkish forces seize weapons and ammunition belonging to PKK terror group

Turkish security forces on Thursday seized weapons and ammunition during operations against the PKK terror group in the eastern part of the country.

Three AK-47 rifles, 22 magazines, 55 pieces of ammunition, transmitters, three kilograms of explosives, organizational documents, first aid materials, and many digital materials were seized during an operation in the southeastern Siirt province.

In an operation in the eastern Bitlis province, provincial security forces seized over a hundred 5.56-mm cartridges, three full large tubes, eight large batteries, two 50-liter diesel drums, power cables, two backpacks, sleeping bags, a flashlight and other materials.

Following the instruction of the Bitlis prosecutors, some evidentiary materials were kept, while others were destroyed on site.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



