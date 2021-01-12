Turkey issues arrest warrants for 13 FETO suspects

Turkish authorities Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 13 people over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued warrants for the suspects, including nine active-duty personnel and three dismissed sergeants.

The suspects are accused of communicating by payphone with "covert imams" who are senior FETO members with alleged links to the terror group's covert services in the Turkish Land Forces Command.

Anti-terror police units have so far arrested 10 suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.