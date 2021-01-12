6 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Six Daesh/ISIS suspects have been arrested in Turkey's southern Adana province, a security source said on Tuesday.

Security forces raided the homes of the Iraqi and Syrian nationals, and arrested them. They are accused of being active in Iraq and Syria on behalf of the terror group. A number of digital materials were also seized.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the outfit multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.