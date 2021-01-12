102-year-old woman in eastern Turkey beats COVID-19

A centenarian in eastern Turkey managed to beat COVID-19 after less than two weeks of treatment at home.

After noticing that she had novel coronavirus symptoms, Sahide Gürbüz, 102, and son and daughter-in-law went to a hospital in the eastern Elazig province to get tested for the virus.

Gürbüz, who has six children and a whopping 80 grandchildren, told Anadolu Agency that afterwards she was very lucky. She just followed the doctors' advice and regained health within 10 days, without hospitalization.

Telling how two years ago they moved from a village into a city as her son wished, Gürbüz said throughout their illness they ate milk, honey, molasses, and butter they had brought from their village.

She told Anadolu Agency that her natural lifestyle from the village kept her "healthy and hearty," adding that before getting the virus: "I went to the hospital only once in my life due to flu. I was able to beat the coronavirus without difficulty."

But as the virus has made millions worldwide very sick and even die, she also urged everyone to continue wearing masks to protect themselves.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, her son Mustafa Gürbüz said he suffered worse due to the disease than his mother.





