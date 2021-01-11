Turkey ends nationwide weekend virus curfew

Two men cross an empty street in Ankara during the weekend curfew to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 on January 09, 2021. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkey ended a nationwide curfew early Monday aimed at helping stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. and ended on Monday at 5 a.m. local time.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in late November announced new restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Turkey.

Curfew measures are expected to continue on weekends until further notice.

Turkey has so far reported over 2.32 million cases and 22,807 deaths from the virus, while the country's tally of recoveries exceeds 2.1 million.