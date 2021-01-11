Turkey arrests Daesh/ISIS terrorist at Istanbul Airport

A suspected member of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group was arrested at the Istanbul Airport, a security source said on Monday.

Bunyod M., who is accused of being a member of the Daesh/ISIS, had fled a repatriation center in Turkey, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Kyrgyzstani national tried to go abroad with a fake passport and was arrested at the Istanbul Airport on Jan. 6, the source said.

During the passport control, it was revealed that he used fake name Tozhimukammet Karimov and was handed over to the provincial migration office in Istanbul to be deported, it added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.