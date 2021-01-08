Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

A total of four terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Turkish Armed Forces continue its operations against the PKK terror group at full speed and the country is determined to eliminate terror threat, the ministry said in a statement.

"Four PKK terrorists detected by reconnaissance and surveillance instruments were neutralized in air operations," the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.