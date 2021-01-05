Turkish prosecutors issue arrest warrants for 40 FETO suspects

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 40 people, over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to judicial sources.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 29 people, including military staff and a civilian, over their suspected links to the FETO.

In a statement, the Chief Prosecutor's Office said the police carried out anti-terror operations in 10 Turkish provinces and arrested 22 suspects.

Separately, in Turkey's western province of Balikesir, prosecutors issued warrants for 11 FETO suspects in three Turkish provinces, including Istanbul, Izmir, and Balikesir.

Among the suspects are dismissed cadets, doctors, and private sector staff.

The suspects are accused of using ByLock, the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, and being a member of FETO.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.