Turkey sends 100 container houses to quake-hit Croatia

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) sent 100 container houses Tuesday to earthquake victims in Croatia.

The container houses were loaded onto a ship at the Pendik Port in Istanbul and will be delivered to Zagreb in cooperation with the International Transporters Association (UND) and DFDS Ro-Ro Logistics.

A ceremony was held to launch the ship, which will first dock at the Italian Port of Trieste before being carried to Croatia via UND member firms.

Alper Ozal, chief executive officer of UND, said Turkey shares the pain of Croatia.

"We are sending AFAD's aid houses to the people of Croatia," he said, adding that 50 vehicles are participating in the operation to deliver the houses.

A powerful magnitude-6.3 quake Dec. 29 rocked Petrinja, killing seven people and injured 27 others.