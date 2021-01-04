26 more FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 26 more people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, have been arrested in Turkey's northwest, a security source said on Monday.

An operation against the terror group's infiltration in the judiciary and military was launched in 11 provinces as part of a probe by prosecutors in Edirne province, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Arrest warrants were issued for several individuals and anti-terrorism teams arrested suspects in Edirne, Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Tokat, Konya, Bayburt, Trabzon, Isparta, and Siirt provinces, the source added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.