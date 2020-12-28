Turkey trains Libyan Navy in underwater warfare

Turkey's Armed Forces have provided the Libyan Navy with five weeks of training in underwater warfare, Turkish defense officials said Sunday.

The move is part of Turkey's commitment to Libya based on agreements between the two countries, the officials said.

According to a statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry, multi-faceted training for Libya's Armed Forces is continuing under the Military Training, Cooperation and Consultancy Agreement.

In addition, coast guard ship training started on Dec. 20 and will last for six weeks, the statement said.

In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed pacts on security cooperation and maritime boundaries.

Turkey has aided Libya's UN-recognized government against attacks by militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.