7 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in central Turkey

Seven people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in central Turkey on Monday, according to security sources.

Local gendarmerie forces in the Kayseri province raided five addresses in the Kocasinan district to arrest the suspects, all from Syria, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terror suspects, who entered Turkey illegally, were last active in Syria's Azaz city between 2011-2015.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

