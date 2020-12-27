Turkey opens its 11th health center in N. Syria

Turkey on Saturday opened its 11th health center in the Operation Peace Spring region in northern Syria.

The Şanlıurfa Governorship and Syria Task Force of Şanlıurfa Provincial Health Directorate in coordination with Doctors Worldwide-Turkey, an NGO launched the 11th health center in the town of Suluk in Tal Abyad.

Built by Doctors Worldwide-Turkey, the health center will provide free services to people in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts in the fields of pediatrics, dermatology, gynecology, and dental polyclinics.

"We are happy that we have opened its first health center in the Operation Peace Spring region after the Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch regions," Furkan Terzi, the project coordinator of Doctors Worldwide-Turkey told Anadolu Agency at the opening ceremony.

A total of 21 people, including security personnel, translators, the manager, and consultants, are employed at the center, Terzi added.

A total of five more health centers are scheduled to open in 2021 in the Operation Peace Spring region, according to the Şanlıurfa Governorship.

The number of health centers in Tal Abyad district increased to eight, while three centers in Ras al-Ayn district offer free health services to people.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

