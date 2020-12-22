Turkey chooses site for producing corvettes for Ukraine

Production of corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy using Turkish technologies will take place at the Okean shipyard in the Ukrainian city of Nikolaev, the shipyard said in a statement Monday.

The statement said that within the scope of agreements signed in October and on Dec. 14 between the two countries for military cooperation, a memorandum was signed with Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) to produce corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy.

The shipyard was chosen by the presidency after taking into consideration its specifications and qualified personnel, it added.

Along with buying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkey, Ukraine decided to strengthen its navy with Ada-class corvettes thanks to the agreement between the two countries.

Under the procurement deal, Ukraine aims to strengthen its navy in order to boost security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Ada-class corvette can carry out the determination, location, classification, identification and destruction of air, surface and underwater targets as well as provide naval gunfire support.

In addition to avoiding any potential threats, corvettes can perform maritime operations such as maritime surveillance and patrols, coastal and infrastructure protection, and the supervision and surveillance of exclusive economic zones.