Convicted former HDP lawmaker Leyla Güven sent to jail

A former lawmaker from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), who was sentenced to 22 years and three months in jail on Monday, has been sent to prison on Tuesday, a judicial source said.

The Heavy Penal Court no: 9 in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province had handed Leyla Güven the prison term for being a member of the PKK terror group and disseminating propaganda. The court also issued an arrest warrant for her.

After searching for her at possible addresses, police teams arrested Güven at HDP deputy Semra Güzel's home.

Judicial authorities also launched a criminal proceeding against Güzel on charges of "protecting a criminal."

On June 4, the Turkish parliament revoked Güven's legislative immunity after which she was sentenced to six years and three months by a provincial court for being a member of an armed terrorist organization.

On June 9, however, a Turkish court ruled in favor of releasing Güven from prison on probation.

The HDP is accused by the Turkish government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.



