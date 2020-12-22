Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,393.57 points on Tuesday, up 0.66% or 9.14 points from the previous close.

Following a 1.70% drop, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 1,384.43 points on Monday with a daily trading volume of 31.1 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate declined to 7.6600 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 7.6750 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 9.3600 from 9.3790, while one British pound traded for 10.2800 Turkish liras, up from 10.2560.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $49.60 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).





