16 more FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 16 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, were arrested in a series of operations in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by provincial police, 16 FETO suspects, including some fugitives, were held in raids conducted between Dec. 14-20.

Two suspects were sent to other provinces where criminal proceedings are underway against them, while another suspect was placed under judicial custody, the statement noted.

Of the suspects, 10 were released upon prosecutor's direction and three were released by a court on bail.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.