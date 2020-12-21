Turkish VP Oktay falls sick during his speech at summit

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay felt sick during his speech at a national summit on Monday.

"As far as our doctors say, I think it was a minor discomfort due to insomnia and fatigue," Oktay said after having a brief pause.

Oktay attended the National Cyber Security Summit held at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Doctors at the presidential complex were the first responders to Oktay, who felt unwell at the end of his speech.

Oktay had a rest for a while and turned back to the podium.





