Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 terrorists in northern Syria

Turkey has "neutralized" at least four YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate its cross-border anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"We have not and will not let the terrorist PKK/YPG to disrupt peace and security... our heroic commandos prevented another infiltration attempt and neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists," it said on Twitter.

A video footage of the operation was also shared on the official handle.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable a peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.





