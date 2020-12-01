Dozens of PKK terror suspects arrested in SE Turkey

A total of 20 suspects were arrested in a southeastern province of Turkey for their alleged links to the PKK/KCK terror group, according to security sources on Tuesday.

Public Prosecutor's Office in Sirnak launched an operation to arrest the members of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK, said the governor's office in a statement.

The terror suspects were accused of operating within the terror group's so-called "constituent assembly of democratic autonomy" -- the strategic goal of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK -- and DTK (Democratic Society Congress) -- the so-called legislative body that forms its parliamentary structure.

In the operation, 20 terror suspects, including so-called former co-chairs, were detained.

At least three shotguns, various digital materials, and organizational documents were seized in the searches under the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





