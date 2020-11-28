Turkey pursues active foreign policy during pandemic

Turkey has set an example in forging international cooperation and solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey sent surplus supplies to 156 countries and nine international organizations who requested aid from the country, according to official tallies.

Turkey also continues to make significant contributions to the work carried out in many international platforms such as the UN, G20, Turkic Council, the Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia (MIKTA) grouping, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkey has also been closely involved in health problems, funeral arrangements, and financial difficulties of citizens living abroad during the pandemic.

Over 100,000 Turkish citizens from 141 countries were brought back to the country as of Nov.13.

The bodies of 1,258 Turkish citizens who died abroad due to COVID-19 were also returned to Turkey.

Between March 17 and June 11, Turkey also assisted in the evacuation of nearly 37,700 foreigners from 91 countries.

Since last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 1.44 million lives in 191 countries and regions according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.