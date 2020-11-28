Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey on Saturday condemned a wave of terror attacks that have claimed at least eight lives in Somalia.

"We strongly condemn these terrorist attacks and extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A suicide bomber struck at a popular eatery in the capital Mogadishu on Friday night, killing at least seven people and wounding 10 others.

That was followed by an attack in the Abdiaziz district on Saturday morning.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda terror group, has been behind several such incidents in the country.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Turkish ministry said.



