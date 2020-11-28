Terror suspects nabbed trying to flee to Greece in Turkey

Turkish security forces arrested three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) who were were preparing to illegally cross over to Greece, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested in the Ipsala district of the northwestern Edirne province, which borders Greece, the ministry said in a statement.

The suspects, who were charged with terrorist group membership, were handed over to a gendarmerie command in the Meric district.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.