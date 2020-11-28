22 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 22 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists were arrested in central Turkey on Saturday, according to a security source.

Local anti-terrorism police in the Yozgat province arrested 22 Iraqi nationals in the operation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the extremist organization multiple times. At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to head off further attacks.