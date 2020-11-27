Turkey reports 29,800+ daily new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 29,845 more coronavirus infections, including 6,592 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Friday.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall count to 481,198.

As many as 3,845 patients also recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 392,616, while the death toll rose by 177 to reach 13,191.

More than 171,113 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past day, bringing the total to over 18.07 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,816.

"If we strictly follow the measures, we can fight without restrictions. Otherwise, restrictions will be inevitable," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, urging the public to follow COVID-19 measures and to stay at home.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.43 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.