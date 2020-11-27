25 more PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 25 people accused of links to the PKK terror group were arrested in operations in three provinces of Turkey, authorities said on Friday.

In the western Izmir province, 16 suspects were apprehended by security forces on various charges.

Prosecutors said 13 of the suspects were involved in recruiting women to the terror group, while two more were wanted for social media propaganda activities.

One of the arrested suspects was found to be part of the YPG, the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Multiple digital materials and documents were seized in the operations.

Four more suspects were apprehended in Tarsus district in the Mediterranean province of Mersin.

Officials said the suspects were planning attacks and multiple digital materials and other devices were found in their possession.

Five more PKK suspects were arrested in simultaneous operations in different districts of the northwestern Balikesir province.

The suspects were said to have been involved in social media propaganda operations for the terrorist organization.

Multiple digital materials were seized in the raids.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.