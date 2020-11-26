Turkish security forces arrest 19 PKK suspects in anti-terror operations

Turkish security forces arrested at least 19 suspects over their links to the PKK/KCK terror group, security sources said Thursday.

The police conducted simultaneous anti-terror operations at 28 different districts in Istanbul province and arrested the suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Out of the 25 suspects, at least 19 were arrested in the anti-terror operation which was also backed by special forces teams.

A pistol and spare magazine were seized during the operation, along with 103 bullets and digital materials related to PKK/KCK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.