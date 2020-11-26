TURKEYS ERDOĞAN WELCOMES QATARI EMIR AL-THANI IN ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Al Thani arrived in Ankara to attend the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

He was welcomed by a ceremony at the presidential complex, and the two leaders met one-to-one following the event.

Later, Erdoğan and Al Thani will hold an inter-delegation meeting with a signatory ceremony expected to be held in various fields.

Among the attendees of the welcoming ceremony were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, Ankara governor Vasip Şahin, and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavaş.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.









