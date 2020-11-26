TURKEYS ÇAVUŞOĞLU TO ATTEND ORGANIZATION OF ISLAMIC COOPERATION MEETING

Turkey's top diplomat will attend the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also hold meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the OIC session, which will to be held in Niamey, Nigeria on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, the ministry said in a statement.

"The meeting will give an opportunity for a comprehensive exchange of views among the OIC Member States where H.E. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will share Turkey's views regarding issues related to the international and regional agenda," read the statement.

