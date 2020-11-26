5 more PKK terrorists surrender in Turkey

Five more PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists turned themselves in as a result of persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie forces.

They had joined the YPG/PKK between 2011 and 2015, and were active in Syria and Iraq, the press release added.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who laid down arms through persuasion in 2020 has risen to 215, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.