Turkish security forces nab 2 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
Turkish police arrested two Iraqi nationals in the western Afyonkarahisar province over alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said Wednesday.
The suspects were wanted since 2018, the sources said.
In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.
The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.
In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.