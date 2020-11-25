Turkish security forces nab 2 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Turkish police arrested two Iraqi nationals in the western Afyonkarahisar province over alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said Wednesday.

The suspects were wanted since 2018, the sources said.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.









