Turkey neutralizes 17 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 17 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said Turkish commandos neutralized the terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring region.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.