Turkey to employ 12,000 new health personnel amid virus

Turkey's top health authority on Tuesday announced the Health Ministry will employ 12,000 new health personnel as part of the country's measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry is set to appoint 7,000 nurses, 1,700 midwives, and 2,864 health technicians in 14 different fields, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The appointments will be made following applicants' online submission of their preferences for placements, without an interview process.

"The appointments will strengthen us in these difficult days of our struggle with the pandemic," Koca said.

The minister also briefly shared details of the application and appointment processes.

Starting this week, Turkey imposed a partial weekend curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

On Monday, Turkey registered 6,713 more coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The new cases raised the overall count to 453,535, while as many as 3,254 patients recovered over the past day, taking the tally to 377,891, and the death toll climbed by 153 to reach 12,511.

The country has so far conducted over 17.4 million COVID-19 tests.

The pandemic has claimed over 1.39 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, while the global infections exceeded 59.19 million, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.





