Turkey deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists

Turkey has deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists so far, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the Group of 20 summit on Sunday.

"Although we were left alone, we have nabbed nearly 9,000 foreign terrorist fighters and sent them back to their countries," Erdoğan said at the virtually organized summit.

"We are the only NATO country fighting Daesh/ISIS in Syria on the frontline," Erdoğan added.

Turkey does its best to "eliminate the terrorist threat, prevent conflicts and strengthen stability," in the region, the president added.

The G20 Leaders' Summit kicked off in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia is chairing the two-day summit which is being held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.