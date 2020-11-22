Turkey congratulates Lebanon on 77th Independence Day

Turkey on Sunday congratulated Lebanon, which is celebrating its 77th Independence Day.

"I congratulate the 77th anniversary of Lebanon's independence with my sincerest wishes," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. "I wish prosperity and welfare to the Lebanese people, to whom we are connected with deep-rooted friendship and brotherly relations."

Lebanese independence is marked on Nov. 22 every year, in commemoration of the end of the French mandate in 1943.

While a military parade is traditionally held, all national celebrations have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.