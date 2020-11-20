TURKISH FIRST LADY LAUDS INTL DAY OF ISLAMIC ART

Turkey's first lady on Friday hailed UNESCO's decision to mark Nov. 18 as the International Day of Islamic Art.

"I welcome UNESCO's announcement of November 18 as International Day of Islamic Art," Emine Erdoğan wrote on Twitter, sharing a painted image of the Arabic letter waw.

"I believe that the elegance of the Islamic civilization in the field of art will revive the refinement that we have lost in the world we live in."

Emphasizing Turkey's historically significant place in the field, she added: "I think that the International Day of Islamic Art is an important opportunity to introduce this prestigious art to the world."

Proclaimed in 2019, the International Day of Islamic Art aims to raise awareness of past and contemporary artistic expressions of Islam, and the contribution of culture through Islamic Art to civilization, according to UNESCO.

Celebrating the day "encourages the appreciation of Islamic art … contributes to cultural diversity, freedom of expression, protection of cultural heritage … [and] is also a way to foster tolerance between peoples," reads a statement on the agency's website.