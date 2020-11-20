AK PARTY SPOKESMAN BLASTS POMPEOS VISIT TO ILLEGALLY ESTABLISHED WEST BANK SETTLEMENT

Turkey's ruling party on Friday criticized a recent visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.



"Pompeo's visit to illegally established settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories is a blatant violation of international law and decisions," party spokesman Ömer Çelik said on Twitter, describing the visit as "irresponsible and unlawful".

Accusing Pompeo of taking steps to undermine plans for a two-state solution in Palestine with the Golan and Jerusalem decisions, Çelik said: "This approach irresponsibly endangers peace and stability in the Middle East and deepens the crisis."



"We stand behind the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly on Palestine," Çelik said, calling on the international community to take a strong stance on the relevant decisions by these bodies.

"Common attitude and solidarity are required against injustice and unlawfulness," he added, underlining that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "rightful and determined political struggle" continues for the Palestinian cause.

"We will be with our Palestinian brothers and sisters against all kinds of lawlessness under all circumstances," said Çelik.

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American official to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.