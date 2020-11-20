2 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces neutralized at least two terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The armed terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation by gendarmerie forces in the Mt. Judi region of Sirnak province, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the operation is ongoing in the region.

The statement did not specify the terrorists' affiliation, but the YPG/PKK terrorist group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.