Turkish police nab 3 terrorists plotting ‘sensational’ attack

Three PKK terrorists preparing a "sensational" attack in metropolitan cities, held in southeastern Turkey, have been remanded in custody, officials said on Wednesday.

The security directorate in Mardin province said in a statement that police, in their efforts against the terrorist PKK, rounded up three Syrian terrorists who entered Turkey illegally, and pretended to be asylum seekers.

During a search in the border area, they passed through, a pipe bomb hidden between diapers in a plastic bag was found, the press release added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





