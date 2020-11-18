Turkish police arrest 5 suspects mediating PKK child abduction

At least five suspects have been arrested Wednesday in southeastern Turkey for mediating a child's kidnapping to be recruited by the PKK terror group, in line with the testimony of a surrendered terrorist.

The terrorist was abducted five years ago when he was 14, and surrendered to security forces some time ago, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of an investigation launched by prosecutors in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, the network who mediated the terrorist's participation to the PKK terror group was revealed, said the source.

Addresses of the suspects were raided and all five were held, it added.

Launched on Sept. 3, 2019, mothers whose children were forcibly recruited by the terror group, have been staging a sit-in demonstration that has grown daily outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir. Turkey has accused the party of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

To date, nearly 20 terrorists surrendered upon their families' call and persuasion efforts by the Turkish security forces.

In Turkey, offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





