8 PKK suspects arrested in anti-terror operation in Istanbul

Turkish security forces on Wednesday held a counter-terrorism operation in Istanbul, arresting a total of eight suspects thought to have links with the PKK terror group.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that the anti-terror units launched operations in the Sultanbeyli and Çekmeköy districts of the province, targeting 13 different locations.

Eight suspects were arrested amid the simultaneous operations, confiscating firearms, organizational documents, books and digital materials.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.









