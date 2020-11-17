17th-century Ottoman mosque blaze caused by short circuit: Fire Department

The fire that gutted the 17th-century mosque along the Bosphorus was caused by a short circuit, the Fire Department said Tuesday.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the mosque in Istanbul's Uskudar district.

It started in the electrical cables and then spread through the wooden flooring, the department added.

The mosque, mainly made from wood, was built by Vani Mehmet Efendi, a Turkish scholar, in 1670.

The blaze was put out by firefighters and coast guard teams.