Turkish Red Crescent restores kindergarten in Senegal

The Turkish Red Crescent has renovated a kindergarten in Dakar, Senegal's capital, according to officials on Monday.

Nearly 150 children study at the facility.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkey's Ambassador to Senegal Ahmet Kavas said that the diplomatic relations between Ankara and Dakar are deep-rooted.

He thanked all the patrons of the project.

Abdullah Kaya, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation, said the team arrived in Senegal only four months ago.

However, he added, in a short time they distributed 1,300 hygiene and childcare kits to those affected in the floods this September.

He said the team also carried out relief activities related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussing future projects, he said, water wells will be dug across the country.